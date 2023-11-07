Food Delivery Logistic Market Report Overview, Industry Top Players, Size And Growth Factor (2023-2032)

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Food Delivery Logistic Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Food Delivery Logistic Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Food Delivery Logistic Market is valued at approximately USD 109.38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.30% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Food delivery logistics involve planning, implementing, controlling movement and delivering food products at a desired location. Food delivery logistics also support various activities such as material handling, inventory management and order fulfilment. Food logistics provides the right product and quantity at a low cost and delivers the product on time. The key factors accelerating the market growth are advancement in technology, improving distribution networks and infrastructure, and growing e-commerce industries, which are rising expansion of food logistics services.

The rapid growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the food logistics industry. According to Statista-in 2021, The global food industry was estimated at USD 2.52 billion, and the worldwide food industry is projected to grow to USD 4.43 billion in 2028. Also, the increased international trade of perishable foods, the rise of e-commerce sectors such as online retail shopping and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence are creating a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, Increasing transportation costs and the seasonality of product demand stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Food Delivery Logistic Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the Food Delivery Logistic Market in terms of revenue, owing to the high demand for packaged foods, and rising e-commerce sales are expected to sustain its dominance throughout its forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing urbanization in China and India, and changing consumer preferences toward food delivery services in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allen Lund Company

Alliance Shippers, Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Schneider National Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

A.N. Deringer, Inc.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Evans Distribution Systems

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Matson Logistics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Cold Chain

Non-cold chain

By Product

Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Dairy Products

Oils & Beverages

others

By Transportation

Seaways

Airways

Freight/Railways

Roadways

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

