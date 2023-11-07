Sailboat Propellers Market Latest Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Size, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Sailboat Propellers Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Sailboat Propellers Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Sailboat propellers are designed to provide power and maneuverability to a sailing vessel when the wind alone is not enough to move it. The propeller is typically mounted on the sailboats shaft, which is connected to the engine, and is used to propel the boat forward or backward. The Sailboat Propellers market is expanding because of factors such as increasing maritime trade and growing water sports activities.

There are several types of sailboat propellers, including fixed-blade, folding, and feathering propellers. Fixed-blade propellers are the most common and are permanently attached to the shaft. Folding propellers are designed to fold up when not in use, which reduces drag and improves sailing performance. Feathering propellers have blades that can rotate independently of each other, which allows for more efficient propulsion. Its importance has progressively increased during the last few decades.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, in 2021, global maritime trade increased. To achieve 11 billion tons, shipments are anticipated to have increased by 3.2%. Compared to the 3.8% decline in 2020, this indicates an improvement of 7 percentage points. Furthermore, Asia, which remained the worlds top maritime cargo handling hub and accounted for 42% of items loaded and 64% of those unloaded in 2021, saw an increase of approximately 5.6% in Africa, 3% in Latin America and the Caribbean, and 3% in Asia. Another important component driving space increase is water sports activities. As per Statista, in 2021, the share of people aged six years and above were doing water sports amounted to approximately 14 percent. In addition, the U.S. state of Florida had the highest number of registered recreational boating vessels in 2021, with approx. 987 thousand in total. Also, rising investments in R&D to save fuel consumption and rising technological advancement in propellers would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Sailboat Propellers stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Sailboat Propellers Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to the growing demand for frigates and corvettes from emerging economies, such as India and China. According to the Statista, in 2021, China accounts the highest amount of national flag vessels in the Asia-Pacific region, with the total reaching approx. 4.89 thousand in number. Furthermore, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increases the demand for passengers for cruise ships yachts and increasing presence of many marine interior players in France, Germany, and United Kingdom in the market space.

Major market player included in this report are:

Michigan Wheel Corporation (U.S.)

Maucour Nantes France SA (France)

France Helices (France)

Eris Propeller (Turkey)

Eliche Radice (Italy)

Hlices y Suministros Navales (Spain)

SWP GmbH (Germany)

Martec International (U.S.)

Michigan Marine Propulsion (UK)

Austral Propeller (Australia)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2023, in a fundraising round headed by Blackbird and Costanoa, a Sydney-based software business that uses drones to assist customers including Boral and Hensel Phelps build precise 3D maps of worksite has raised USD$15.35 million.

Global Sailboat Propellers Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Technology, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

2 Blade

3 Blade

4 Blade

By Technology

Folding

Fixed-Pitched

Variable-Pitched

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

