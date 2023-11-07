Access Control Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Research Report And Forecast 2032 | CAGR Of 7.8%

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Access Control Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Access Control Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Products for access control offer users the ability to verify which is authorized to access a companys physical infrastructure. Physical access control is the process of securing a certain area, such as a building, a parking lot, or an office. The management and enforcement of physical security typically require the installation of a physical access control system (PACS). PACS prevents unauthorized access to certain portions of a structure or its surroundings. The market growth is driven by significant factors such as the growing penetration of cyber threats and technological innovations and the emergence of the Internet of Things for connected devices.

According to Statista, Manufacturing had the highest percentage of cyberattacks among the top global industries in 2022. Nearly 25% of all cyberattacks during the studied year were committed against manufacturing companies. Insurance and finance came in second place with about 19 percent. With a share of 14.6 percent, professional, business, and consumer services came in third. Furthermore, the market for cyber threat intelligence (CTI) was projected to reach USD 11.6 billion in value worldwide in 2023. Organizations may adapt to the changing threat landscape with the aid of CTI, a product category of cyber defence programs. The threat intelligence services industry is another sector in which CTI operates. The market for CTI is anticipated to reach more than 44 billion dollars by 2033. Moreover, the increase in usage of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the increasing popularity of access control devices in commercial spaces enhanced the market opportunities during the projected period. However, operational and ROI Concerns and a lack of awareness about security solutions stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Access Control Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the market growth owing to an increase in expenditure on wireless systems and the adoption of cloud computing and IoT-based systems. On the other side, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to expanding construction sector, a large number of manufacturing industries, and a growing crime rate.

Major market players included in this report are:

Panasonic Holding Corporation

Suprema Inc.

Hanwha Vision

Thales Group (Gemalto NV)

Bosch Security System Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

Tyco International Plc (Johnson Controls)

Allegion PLC

ASSA ABLOY AB Group

Schneider Electric SE

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2023, Axis Communications and Genetec Inc. teamed together to release Axis in, an enterprise-level access control solution that integrates Genetec access control software and Axis network door controllers in a single, simple-to-deploy package. The first product of its type, it offers comprehensive security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions using Genetec technology.

In October 2022, ALCEA, a French-based developer of access control systems, was acquired by ASSA ABLOY AB. The addition of ALCEA to ASSA ABLOYs Critical Infrastructure business portfolio will help the firm strengthen its position in critical infrastructure protection contexts and increase the breadth of its access-cantered product line. The companys strategic goal to improve its position in the access control sector is supported by the acquisition.

Global Access Control Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Card Reader and Access Control Devices

Biometric Readers

Electronic Locks

Software

Other Types

By End User:

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

Transport and Logistics

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Other End User Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

