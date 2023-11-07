Analog Integrated Circuit Market 2023 | Business Overview, New Share, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Analog Integrated Circuit Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Analog Integrated Circuit Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Analog Integrated Circuit Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. A single wafer of semiconductor material is used to construct an entire network of connected components known as an analogue integrated circuit (IC). As opposed to their digital counterparts, which have only two levels of input and output voltage, these components operate throughout a wide range of input signals. The major driving factors for the market are rising penetration of smartphones and growing adoption of consumer electronics. Along with this, growing investments in 5G networks and rising automotive industry are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing initiatives by the key market players are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029.

One of the main drivers fueling the market's expansion is the growing use of smartphones, feature tablets and phones. For instance, according to BankMyCell, there were 6.648 billion smartphone users worldwide as of September 2022, which equates to 83.04% of the world's population owning a smartphone. In total, 7.26 billion people worldwide-or 91.08% of the world's population-own smart and feature phones. Along with this, new energy vehicle (NEV) market is expanding quickly both domestically and internationally, and the demand for analogue chips used in automotive electronics is increasing. The automotive industry is one of the main demand drivers for analogue integrated circuits (ICs). For instance, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) estimates that there will be 2.9 million battery electric vehicles on the road in 2021, a 166% increase from 2020. China produced roughly 601,000 plug-in electric vehicles in 2021. However, the presence of counterfeit semiconductor components of Analog Integrated Circuit stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Analog Integrated Circuit Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market space owing to presence of key market players and expansion of automotive manufacturing units in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2029, due to the region's concentration of producers of electronic components and growing number of tech-savvy consumers. Smaller segment sizes, varied functionality, and energy-yielding capability are anticipated to be major industry growth factors.

Major market players included in this report are:

Analog Devices Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology

Qualcomm

Richtek Technology

Taiwan Semiconductors

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Application Specific IC

General Purpose IC

By Application:

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Medical & Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

