Flight Deck System Market Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Size, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

Global Flight Deck System Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Flight deck systems refer to the avionics and instruments used by pilots to fly and navigate an aircraft. This includes the aircrafts navigation, communication, and instrumentation systems, as well as the flight control system. The Flight Deck System market is expanding because of factors such as increased demand for advanced aircraft and the growing demand for aircraft in defense flight deck systems. However, its importance has progressively increased during the last few decades.

According to a study done by the International Air Transport Association, the number of passengers is predicted to exceed seven billion, with an annual growth rate of 4.1 percent. There has been an increase in the profitability of airliners due increased fuel efficiency of aircraft operations. Furthermore, Air travel has become more inexpensive as per capita income has increased across countries. This has led to the global surge in aviation passenger travel. Another important component driving growing demand for aircraft in defense. According to the Statista, in 2021, AsiaPacific will have the highest concentration of military aircraft with little over 14,500 of the worlds fleet of military aircraft was owned by the United States in that year. also, growing middle class ensures increased travel demand and the steady march of digitalization. However, Air traffic congestion and High manufacturing cost for aircraft component and system are the factors restraining the growth of flight deck system market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Flight Deck System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market as it is the hub of the aerospace industry due to the presence of key players. According to Statista, Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 2.90%, resulting in a projected market volume of by market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth owing to the rising passenger India and China, have heavy traffic. A further factor that is anticipated to support market expansion is the expanding military aircraft purchase in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Honeywell International

Moog Inc.

Safrane

British Aerospace Systems

United Technologies corporation

Parker Hannifin

Rockwell Collins

Woodward, Inc.

Thales Group

General Electric Aviation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, the potential for sustainable growth has been greatly enhanced by recent advances in frontier technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology. In May 2023, British Aerospace Systems offer some of the most cutting-edge, technologically driven defense, aerospace, and security products available. They have 93,100 competent workers working for them in almost 40 different nations.

Global Flight Deck System Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: System, , Aviation Type, Instruments , End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System:

Control & Monitoring

Detection & Alert

By Aviation Type:

Commercial

Military and Business

General Aviation

By Instrument:

Displays

FMS

EFB

cockpit control

wire and cables

switches

connectors

others

By End User:

OEM

MRO

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

