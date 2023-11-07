Smart Helmet Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Demand, And Forecast 2032 | CAGR Of 17.0%

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Smart Helmet Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Smart Helmet Market is valued approximately at USD 666.9 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A smart helmet is a type of protective headgear used by a rider which makes bike driving safer. Safety is the primary objective of the helmet and this is achieved by utilising cutting-edge features including fall detection, location monitoring, alcohol detection, accident recognition, and hands-free use. This makes it a smart bike feature as well as a smart helmet. The Smart Helmet market is expanding because of factors such as increased adoption of bicycles and motorcycles and rising safety and security concerns. However, rising safety and security concerns and technological advancements in smart wearables. Smart helmets are designed to provide safety and comfort to riders . Its importance has progressively increased during the last few decades.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 1.3 million people die every year globally as a result of road accidents and around 30-40 million people suffer serious injuries that result in life-long disability. Motorcycle helmets are reported to be 37% successful in the reduction of serious accidents to motorcycle riders. Smart helmets are designed to provide safety and comfort to riders. The increasing safety and security concerns along with the technological advancements in smart devices is strengthening the demand for smart helmets across the globe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a department of the U.S. Department of Transportation agency, there were 5,579 motorcycle fatalities and 82,528 motorcycle injuries in 2020. Governments all over the world are mandating the use of helmets due to the rising number of traffic accidents, which is propelling the smart helmet market to substantial growth. In addition, Significant development potential are being created for the smart helmet market by electronic motorcycles and emerging safety measures would create lucrative growth opportunity. However, the high cost of Smart Helmet and hardware and software compatibility issues stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Helmet Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the smart helmet industry in 2022, the U.S. market is relatively mature, and consumers in the U.S. are early adopters of emerging technologies. Additionally, smart helmet also focusing on developing and enhancing their product portfolios in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to factors such as the growing adoption of advanced wearable technology among construction workers is creating significant growth for this region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nand Logic Corp

Lifebeam Technologies Ltd

Forcite Helmet System Pvt. Ltd

Fusar Technologies Inc.

360fly Inc.

Daqri LLC

Jarvish Inc.

Sena Technologies Inc.

Jager Helmx Smart Helmets.

LIVALL Tech Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, LIVALL, a leading developer of helmet solutions, has unveiled the BH51M Neo, a smartphone-connected cycling safety helmet, for bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. One such innovation is the recently introduced BH51M Neo, a robust, waterproof smart head protection with voice navigation, hands-free operation, smart illumination, an SOS alarm, fall detection, and other features.

In May 2020, To promote passenger and crew health and prepare for emergencies, the Hamad International Airport (HIA), in Qatar, introduced robotics and helmets with built-in thermal screening capabilities.

Global Smart Helmet Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Technology, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Full-face

Open-face

Half-head

By Technology:

Integrated Communication System

Integrated Video Camera

Contactless Temperature Measurement

Bluetooth Connectivity

Signal Indicator

Brake Function

Others

By End-User:

Consumer

Industrial

Healthcare

Construction

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

