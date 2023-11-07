Naval Shipbuilding Market Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Size, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Naval Shipbuilding Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Naval Shipbuilding Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Naval shipbuilding refers to the process of designing, constructing, and maintaining ships that are used for military purposes. These ships are specifically built to operate in a maritime environment and are equipped with weapons and other systems to support military operations at sea. The Naval Shipbuilding market is expanding because of factors such as increasing geo-political conflicts and the growing number of maritime trades.

The design of the ship, installation of weapons systems, and construction of the vessel are all part of naval shipbuilding. The naval ship is also tested and evaluated to ensure that it meets performance and safety requirements. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, The United States and China have had disagreements over the sovereignty of islands and maritime areas in the South China Sea. China has claimed most of the South China Sea, which is rich in natural resources and a key shipping lane, as its own territory, while the U.S. has insisted on the freedom of navigation and overflight. The U.S. has conducted several freedoms of navigation operations in the area, which involve sending naval vessels close to disputed islands or areas, to challenge Chinas claims. These operations have sometimes resulted in close encounters and warnings from Chinese military vessels. Another important component driving space increase is the number of maritime trades. As per Statista, in 2020 Asia accounted for most of the global maritime trade. The ports of the region loaded nearly 42% and unloaded roughly 67% of all goods transported by sea worldwide, China which accounts for some of the worlds largest seaports. In addition, the volume of global seaborne trade is expected to be around 11 billion tons in 2021. Also, advancements in shipbuilding technologies and growing demand for seaborne surveillance would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Naval Shipbuilding stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Naval Shipbuilding Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for cross-border surveillance and rising emphasis on naval modernization. According to the Statista, In the year of 2023, the U.S. Navy had 49 Nuclear Attack Submarines and 11 aircraft carriers at their disposal. In total, the U.S. Navy had 285 battle force ships at their disposal in that year. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in naval investments by the neighboring countries to procure and modernize their naval fleet, and active participation of government organizations in the market space.

Major market player included in this report are:

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems AG

Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS)

BAE Systems plc

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

ASC Pty Ltd

Thales group

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Mazagon Docks Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract to supply MK 41 Vertical Launching System under the German Navys F126 programme. This contract will help Lockheed increasing their naval capabilities and shipbuilding potential up to some extent.

Global Naval Shipbuilding Market Report Scope:

Historical Data 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Forecast period 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

by Type

Propeller

Water Jet

Special Thruster

by Application

Coastal defense

Maritime combat

Marine supply

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

