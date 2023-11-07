North America Personalized Nutrition Market 2023: Trends, Opportunity, Share And Growth Factor Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm that analyzes markets in over 150+ countries and publishes 100,000 + reports annually, has provided a comprehensive research report and top strategies for the "North America Personalized Nutrition Market" industry. This report has been prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast accuracy. To predict market growth, experts employ various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also examines relevant policies and regulations implemented by the industry. It delves into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends in the sector.

North America personalized nutrition market is projected to grow by 12.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $14,399.6 million by 2031, driven by the rising health benefits awareness of personalized nutrition among consumers, cohesive government initiatives to promote intake of personalized nutrition, growing disposable income, the rising trend of digital solutions for healthcare, and increasing prevalence of various diseases and disorders along with the ageing population.

Highlighted with 25 tables and 56 figures, this 119-page report North America Personalized Nutrition Market 2021-2031 by Offering (Nutrition, Tools & Services), Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Functional F&B, Sports Nutrigenomics, Digitized DNA), Measurement (Active, Standard), Product Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Liquids, Others), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America personalized nutrition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify personalized nutrition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Measurement, Product Form, Application, End User, and Region.

Research Methodology:

Based on the information you provided, it seems that the research methodology for the report from Report Ocean involved both primary and secondary research.

In the primary research , the authors conducted interviews with important sources of supply and demand, such as prominent industry participants, subject matter experts from key corporations, and consultants from significant firms and organizations operating in the global market. This primary research helped gather both qualitative and quantitative data relevant to the market report.

In the secondary research, the authors focused on using various viewpoints, such as the lowest point, regional area, and technology-oriented perspectives, to gather vital information about the business supply chain, the firm currency system, global corporate pools, and sector segmentation. The market size as a whole was determined through secondary research, and the results were then corroborated by the initial survey conducted in the primary research phase.

Selected Key Players:

Amway Corp.

Atlas Biomed Group Limited

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Balchem Corporation

BASF SE

BiogeniQ

DNAlysis Biotechnology

DSM

GX Sciences, Inc.

Habit Food Personalized LLC

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Metagenics, Inc.

Mindbodygreen, LLC

Nourish3D

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Nutrino

Persona

Rootine

Segterra, Inc.

Vitagene

Wellness Coaches

Zipongo

Based on Offering

Nutrition

Tools & Services

Based on Product Type

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

o Vitamins

o Botanicals/Herbals

o Minerals

o Enzymes

o Other Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Functional Foods & Beverages

Sports Nutrigenomics

Digitized DNA

By Measurement

Active Measurement

Standard Measurement

By Product Form

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Liquids

Other Product Forms

By Application

Standard Supplement

Diseased-based Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

By End User

Direct-to- End Users Consumers

Wellness & Fitness Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Institutions

Other End Users

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product Type, Product Form and Application over the forecast years are also included.

