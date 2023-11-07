Dermatology Drugs Market Future-Ready Insights: Navigating Towards Success

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Dermatology Drugs Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Dermatology Drugs Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

Global Dermatology Drugs Market was valued at US$18.42 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 45.35 billion and 79.24 metric ton in terms of volume by 2031. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The majority of dermatology drugs are used to treat conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and skin infections. These drugs are available in a variety of formulations including creams, gels, lotions, ointments, and solutions. Some are designed for specific body areas such as the face or scalp while others can be used on any part of the body. The most common active ingredients in dermatology drugs market are corticosteroids, retinoids, antibiotics, antifungals, and keratolytic agents. Corticosteroids are used to reduce inflammation while retinoids help to unplug blocked pores and reduce cell turnover. Antibiotics are used to kill bacteria that cause infections while antifungals are used to treat fungal infections. Keratolytic agents help to break down buildup on the skins surface.

Amgen Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, LEO Pharma A/S, Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Other Prominent Players

By Drug Type



Branded Prescription Drugs

Generic Prescription Drugs?? Over-The Counter Drugs (OTC)

By Formulation



Ointments

Cream

Lotion

Gel

Tablets Other Formulations

By Route of Administration



Oral Medicines

Topical Medicines Parenteral Medicines

By Therapeutic Application



Acne

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Rosacea

Inflammatory dermatoses Others

By Distribution Channel



Retail Channel

Non-retail Online Channel

By Region/Country



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Poland





Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



South Korea



ASEAN





Thailand





Singapore





Vietnam





Indonesia





Malaysia





Philippines





Cambodia



Rest Of ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America



Argentina



Brazil Rest of South America

