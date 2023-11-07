Dermatology Drugs Market Future-Ready Insights: Navigating Towards Success

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Dermatology Drugs Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Dermatology Drugs Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.
Global Dermatology Drugs Market was valued at US$18.42 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 45.35 billion and 79.24 metric ton in terms of volume by 2031. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
The majority of dermatology drugs are used to treat conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and skin infections. These drugs are available in a variety of formulations including creams, gels, lotions, ointments, and solutions. Some are designed for specific body areas such as the face or scalp while others can be used on any part of the body. The most common active ingredients in dermatology drugs market are corticosteroids, retinoids, antibiotics, antifungals, and keratolytic agents. Corticosteroids are used to reduce inflammation while retinoids help to unplug blocked pores and reduce cell turnover. Antibiotics are used to kill bacteria that cause infections while antifungals are used to treat fungal infections. Keratolytic agents help to break down buildup on the skins surface.
Amgen Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, LEO Pharma A/S, Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Other Prominent Players
The segment devoted to the markets regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the markets performance in several geographic locations. This research acknowledges that regional differences can have a substantial impact on market dynamics and that markets are not homogeneous. In order to give stakeholders useful insights, the research explores the nuances of each region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Segmentation Outline
By Drug Type
Branded Prescription Drugs Generic Prescription Drugs?? Over-The Counter Drugs (OTC)
By Formulation
Ointments Cream Lotion Gel Tablets Other Formulations
By Route of Administration
Oral Medicines Topical Medicines Parenteral Medicines
By Therapeutic Application
Acne Dermatitis Psoriasis Rosacea Inflammatory dermatoses Others
By Distribution Channel
Retail Channel Non-retail Online Channel
By Region/Country
North America Europe
Western Europe Asia Pacific
The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe
Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe
China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Thailand Singapore Vietnam Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Cambodia Rest Of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America
Argentina Brazil Rest of South America
