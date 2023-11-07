Air Data Systems Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Air Data Systems Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Air Data Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 763.05 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.65% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Air data systems are an essential part of any aircraft, providing the pilots with critical information about the aircrafts speed, altitude, and other important flight parameters. The Air Data Systems market is expanding because of factors such as a rise in the number of aircraft orders and a growing upgrade of aircraft with the latest technology.

In modern aircraft, air data systems may also be integrated with other onboard systems, such as autopilot and flight management systems, to provide more advanced capabilities such as automated flight control and navigation. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, in 2021, Airbus took gross orders for 909 aircraft. This compares to 771 gross orders received by Boeing, a twofold increase compared to 2020. Furthermore, in 2020, Ryanair was Boeings largest customer with 75 aircraft orders. After the Boeing MAX aircraft was certified, the airline updated its order book and made a purchase order for 75 737 MAX, increasing its total order from 135 to 210 aircraft. Another important component driving space is an upgrade of aircraft with the latest technology. In 2023, China had an estimated aircraft strength of about 3.2 thousand, followed by India with an estimated strength of nearly 2.2 thousand. Comparatively, it was also estimated that Bhutan had two aircraft in 2023. In addition, in 2020, there were about 5,882 aircraft in the U.S. commercial aircraft fleet. Also, the growing demand for large military UAVs and technological advancements in the fields of the Internet of Things would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Air Data Systems stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Air Data Systems Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key market players and rising investment in aircraft technology. According to Statista, in 2019, In the North American flight data monitoring market, the United States accounted for more than $1 billion. In that same year, the global flight data monitoring market was worth more than USD 3.8 billion. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing air traffic and increasing procurement of commercial aircraft in the market space.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ametek, Inc

Aeroprobe Corporation

Astronautics Corporation of America

The Curtiss-Wright Corporation

SIMTEC AG.

Honeywell International Inc

Meggitt PLC

Rockwell Collins

Shadin Avionics

Thommen Aircraft Equipment AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Honeywell has launched its Data Center Suite, a portfolio of outcome-based software solutions designed to assist data centre managers and owners in optimizing uptime, production efficiency, critical asset health, and operating costs while providing improved visibility into sustainable Performance metrics.

Global Air Data Systems Market Report Scope:

Historical Data 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Forecast period 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Components, Aircraft Type, End-User, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component:s

Sensors

Electronic Unit

Probes

By Aircraft Type:

Fighter Aircraft

General Aviation

Military Transport Aircraft

Other

By End-User:

Military

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

