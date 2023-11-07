External Blinds Market Trends, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape And Industry Potential Growth By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the External Blinds Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the External Blinds Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global External Blinds Market is valued approximately USD 10.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.80% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Exterioe blind is a type of home decor. . To stop heat from coming into direct contact with the window, it is intended to be installed on the exterior of the building. The major driving factor for the market are rising expansion of residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, rising urbanization is driving the growth for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029. Along with this, rising government initiatives is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

As government of different nations are measures to encourage home renovations and development in a variety of regions, it is projected that the market for exterior blinds would expand. For example, the National House Building Council (NHBC) reported that 161,022 new homes were registered with the group in 2019, which is a 1% increase above the total number of new homes registered in the United Kingdom. The government also wants private homebuilders, housing councils, and NGOs to increase annual building to 300,000 by 2025. Similar to this, according to the Federal Statistical Office, 32,000 permits for home construction or conversion were issued in Germany in May 2020, an increase of 3.9 percent Year-over-Year (YoY). Similar to this, it is projected that sales would rise as more people become aware of the useful benefits of shutters and blinds. Along with this, rise in household size as a result of rapid urbanization will fuel market expansion over the course of the forecast period. For instance, it has been predicted that there would be 12.2 million extra dwellings in the United States between 2018 and 2028. This is anticipated to promote market increase for coverings as a whole during the anticipated period. Consumers with high and moderate incomes are the primary target market for the installation of exterior blinds due to their significant purchasing power. However, one of the key factors limiting the market's growth is the cost of automated exterior blinds compared to manual external blinds.

The key regions considered for the Global External Blinds Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America saw the fastest growth in the use of exterior blinds. The most practical and economical window treatment option are window shades and blinds. In addition, effective energy savings are facilitated by shade installation. For instance, installing blinds set right up against neighboring walls and near to the glass provide a tight seal that reduces both heat gain and loss. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) claims that a straightforward arrangement of light-colored draperies paired with white plastic can cut solar heat gain by 33%. Along with this, Asia Pacific is growing with a fastest CAGR owing to rising construction industry. Construction of homes, hotels, public infrastructure, and schools are among the main projects. It is projected that the increase in construction activity will increase demand for blinds and shades in both commercial and residential applications.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alulux GmbH;

Griesser AG;

Country Blinds Pty Ltd;

Hunter Douglas;

MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG;

NEVA;

Schenker Storen;

Serge Ferrari S.A.S.;

Verano; and

WAREMA Renkhoff SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Roller Blinds

Venetian Blinds

Vertical Blinds

Panel Blinds

Corded Blinds

Others

By Material:

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Operating System:

Automatic

Manual

By Installation:

New Construction

Retro-fit

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

