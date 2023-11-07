Military And Defense Sensor Market Demand, Size, Key Players, Share, Revenue And Forecast 2032 | CAGR Of 5.8%

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Military and Defense Sensor Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Military and Defense Sensor Market is valued at approximately USD 8.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Military and defence sensors are part of a weapon, an aircraft, or an electronic gadget that scans its environment to gather data or detects changes in its surroundings. In order to analyze the data, the acquired information is subsequently transmitted to other electronic systems, often a computer processor. Radars, airplanes, missiles, battle, and other systems for navigation, weapon control, active guidance, target tracking, and environmental awareness all use military and defence sensors. Fog, smoke, and dust can also be detected using sensors such as electro-optical ones. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as the use of unmanned systems in military and defense operations is increasing, and sensors play a critical role in enabling these systems to operate autonomously and effectively, coupled with the growing threat of terrorism and asymmetric warfare has led to an increased demand for military and defense sensors that can detect and identify potential threats in real-time.

In addition, the increase in military and defense expenditure is acting as major driving factor for market growth. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that the worldwide military budget has increased 2.6% year over year to reach at $1,981 billion in 2020. In 2020, the military budget accounted for 2.4% of the global GDP. Thus, a surge in global military expenditure has accelerated the deployment of excellent defense technologies, such as drone defence systems. Furthermore, The development of the internet of things (IoT), micro-electrochemical systems (miniature mechanical & electronics integrated devices), and artificial intelligence (AI) open up new prospects in the sector Governments and organizations implement regulations governing the development and transfer of weapons systems or related technologies are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the complexity in the development of vaccines is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Military and Defense Sensor Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growth of the military sensors market in this region including significant expenditures in R&D activities for the development of new military power solutions by major companies and the rising need for lightweight and energy-efficient sensors. Whereas, Europe is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as Countries such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have large defense budgets, which are driving the growth of the market in this region. The increasing demand for advanced sensors for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thales Group

BAE Systems plc.

Raytheon Technologies

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rock West Solutions Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, A significant test of the companys Joint All Domain Command and Control architecture was conducted by Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, in which it demonstrated its ability to gather information on a fictitious sea-based threat and then exchange targeting solutions with distributed defence systems across the Western Pacific Ocean. Radar and electronic intelligence sensors were used with Raytheons Multi-Program Testbed (RMT), a converted Boeing 727, to define the fictitious threat. The data was quickly synthesised by onboard processors, who then transmitted a thorough targeting solution to tactical platforms.

In September 2021, Thales Group and The National University of Singapore (NUS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to kick off a two-year collaboration to develop and test quantum technologies for commercial applications. The Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) in Singapore and Thales intend to progress quantum technologies and get the sector ready for their arrival through the MoU. Through their collaboration, Thales and QEPs industry and academic professionals will be able to test and assess transdisciplinary quantum security technologies. In the areas of developing novel materials and designing for quantum sensing, they will also look into possible research partnership prospects. Also, they will plan collaborative events such as seminars and conferences to share their knowledge and present the results of their research.

Global Military and Defense Sensor Market Report Scope:

Historical Data 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Forecast period 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Platform, Component, Application, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Platform:

Land

Naval

Airborne

By Component:

Software

Hardware

By Application:

Combat Operations

Target Recognition

Electronic Warfare

Communication and Navigation

Command and Control

Surveillance and Monitoring

Intelligence and Reconnaissance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

