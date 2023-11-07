UV Nail Gel Market With Current And Future Growth Analysis By Forecast From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the UV Nail Gel Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global UV Nail Gel Market is valued at approximately USD 49.77 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. UV nail gels are artificial extensions worn on fingertips act as an alternative option for the acrylics. They use UV rays to cure the gel during the application. The UV Nail Gel market is expanding because of factors such as the growing nail care industry and the rising influence due to the entertainment and media industry.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'UV Nail Gel Market' Report: https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2452

As per Statista, revenue in the Nails segment amounts to USD 12.05 thousand in 2023. The market is expected to grow annually by 3.77% between 2023 to 2027. Furthermore, as of 2022, the Market size of beauty salons in the U.S reached a value of USD 53.6 billion. Another important component driving space increasing influence of the entertainment and media industry. As per Statista, in 2022, the Global influencer marketing value market was valued at a record 16.4 billion U.S. dollars. In addition, in the year of recovery from the effects of the global pandemic, the value of the media and entertainment market reached USD 2.34 trillion, experiencing a growth of 10.4 per cent compared to 2020 and expected to reach USD 2.93 trillion by the end of 2026. Also, advancements in fashion technology and constant change in Fashion trends would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of UV Nail Gel stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global UV Nail Gel Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key market players. According to the Statista, Revenue in the Cosmetics segment amounts to USD 0.02 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow annually by 3.74%. In global comparison, most revenue is generated in the United States USD 19,430 in 2023. Furthermore, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising fashion industry and growing awareness regarding nail care products in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Creative Nail Design Inc,

Keystone Research and Pharmaceuticals Inc

OPI Products Inc

Chemence Limited

Armbruster Associates Inc

Alessandro International

Light Elegance

LW Nail Art Co. Ltd

Sheba Nail International

Crystal Nails

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Chemistry

Acrylate

Methacrylate

Cyanoacrylate

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

