Living And Dining Room Furniture Market Will Show The Highest Growth Rates And Incredible Demand By 2032

The global Living & Dining Room Furniture Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Living & Dining Room Furniture is wood-based furniture. It includes TV and media stands, bookshelves, wine and cabinets, chests, dining and buffet tables, bar, coffee, and other occasional side tables. The Living & Dining Room Furniture market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand from residential construction and increasing disposable income.

According to Statista in 2022, the construction industry globally generated revenue of around USD 6.4 trillion and in 2023, the market generated revenue of approximately USD 8.9 trillion. Also, it is projected to attain a volume of around USD 14.4 trillion by 2030. Whereas rising public inclination towards branded furniture and growing initiatives & innovations by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, availability of alternatives hampers market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Living & Dining Room Furniture Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing residential construction, growing disposable income, and rising middle class population. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising growth across housing units, growing preference for branded furniture and household expenditure.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ashley Furniture

IKEA

Williams-Sonoma

Knoll Inc.

Masco Corp

Sears Holdings Corp

KOKUYO Furniture Co. Ltd

Herman Miller Inc.

Bernhardt Furniture Company

Vogue Furniture

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Seats and Sofas

Chairs and Tables

Others

By End-user:

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Departmental Stores

Independent Furniture Retailers

Factory Outlets

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

