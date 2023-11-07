Small Boats Market Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Size, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Small Boats Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Small Boats Market is valued at approximately USD $$Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Small boats are classified as sailboats, powered boats, and watercraft boats. These differ from ships in a variety of ways, including design, cargo capacities, operational zones, construction, size, navigation technology, and so on. These boats are most commonly found on internal waterways such as rivers and lakes, as well as in protected beach locations. The Small Boats Market is expanding because of factors such as the participation of people in water sports and water adventure activities, as well as tremendous growth of fishing and pleasure riding activities.

A huge rise in fishing and pleasure riding is expected to drive market growth. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the entertainment and pleasure boating industry contribute more than USD 100 billion to the US economy. Fishing and pleasure riding are experiencing rapid growth. According to the National Water sports Survey, overall trends toward water sports engagement in the UK climbed progressively from a quarter of the population in 2005 to about 30.3 percent in 2019, with some ups and downs in between. In the United Kingdom, over 737 thousand homes own a boat, nearly half of which are canoes or kayaks, and roughly a fifth are sailboats, followed by motorboats and sailing yachts. Boating participation in the United Kingdom remained constant, with only minor fluctuations, with approximately 6.1 percent of person boating in 2019. Furthermore, between 2017 and 2019, the majority of boating activity events in the UK took place in the South East and West. Also, technical advancement and rising R&D spending will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the high operating and maintenance costs hamper market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Small Boats Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising prevalence of urbanization and the growing interest in fishing and pleasure boating. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increased government investment and efforts to promote the fishing and marine tourist industries. Due to increased disposable income in these countries, such as India, China, and Australia are seeing emerging market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Mercury Marine (Wisconsin, United States)

Brunswick Corporation (Illinois, United States)

Mastercraft Boat Company (Tennessee, United States)

Sunseeker (United Kingdom)

Malibu Boats Inc. (Tennessee, United States)

Yamaha Motor Corporation (Shizuoka, Japan)

Ferretti (Italy)

Bavaria Yachtbau (Germany)

Azimut Benetti (Italy)

Crestliner Inc. (United States)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2020, Mercury Marine Company signed a contract with Frydenbo to become the preferred engine partner of the boat brands Nordkapp and Sting in all global markets.

In May 2019, Brunswick Corporation Company purchased a Boat Club to handle choppy business cycles and increase the future market with its fishing boats and pontoons.

Global Small Boats Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Application Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type:

Powered Boat

Sailboat

Personal Watercraft

Others

By Application Type:

Pleasure

Fishing

Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

