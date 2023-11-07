Digital Battlefield Market Size, Trends, Latest Trends, Challenges, Key Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Digital Battlefield Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Digital Battlefield Market is valued approximately USD 38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Digital Battlefield refers to network of interconnected weapon systems, airborne platforms, and surveillance and communication systems. The defense industrys use of digital technologies has altered how people view conflict. Future digital battlefields will rely on protection mechanisms and inaudible/invisible weapons. Data-based defensive systems are always under assault because of the global digital war that is already in progress. The range of what needs to be protected has significantly increased as a result of concurrent digital threats to the critical infrastructure supporting those systems and the larger economy, including the power grid, communications, data, hardware, code, and all the opportunities that connect a modern weapons system. The increasing military spending worldwide and growing advancements in artificial intelligence, big data analytics and robotics technologies are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the year worldwide countires are increasing their spending on military and defense services to overcome border threats and modernization of defense forces. For instance as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in 2020, the Worldwide military expenditure was estimated at USD 1981 billion, and in 2021 the military expenditure reached to USD 2113 billion, witnessing an increase of over 0.7 percent from 2020. Additionally, in 2021, USA spend most with USD 801 billion, followed by China with USD 293 billion, and India with 76.6 billion. Also, growing adoption of digital battlefield devices and technologies and rising concern over border security issues would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, threat of cyber-attacks military data transferred between digital battlefield devices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Digital Battlefield Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising spending in military and defense sector and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of favorable initiatives from leading market players and growing spending on modernization of defense and military systems in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lockheed Marin Corporation (US)

Rheinmetall AG

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Atos SE

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Thales announced latest version of the Battlefield Management System. This new system is the most cutting-edge and efficient tactical command and control system available in the market.

Global Digital Battlefield Market Report Scope:

Historical Data 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Forecast period 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Technology, Application, Platform, Solution, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Technology:

Artificial Intelligence

3d Printing

Internet of Things

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation

Others

By Application:

Warfare Platform

Cyber Security

Logistics & Transportation

Predictive maintenance

Threat Monitoring

Other

By Platform:

Land

Naval

Airborne

By Solution:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

