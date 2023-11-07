Flight Management Systems Market Overview, Size, Top Industry Players, Growth, Share And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Flight management systems Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Flight management systems Market is valued approximately USD 3.07 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A flight management system is a dedicated computer system that performs a full range of in-flight tasks, thereby significantly reducing the load of the crew. The Flight management systems market is expanding because of factors such as increasing awareness regarding safety & security and growing number of passengers by aircraft.

Flight management systems is an integrated system of communication and information management that provides guidance and assistance in navigation, trajectory prediction, and performance evaluation. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the Statista, in 2021, the number of aircraft departures performed by U.S. carriers amounted to approximately 7.9 million, an increase of around 29.1 percent compared to the previous years take-offs. Furthermore, in 2020 the number aircraft accidents worldwide, North America accounts 11 substantial damage in that year. Another important component driving space increase in number of passengers by aircraft. As per Statista, China had the largest commercial air travel market in 2020, with over 417.2 million passengers boarding planes registered to Chinese air carriers. followed by United States with 370 million passengers, while the Europe ranked third, with almost 190 million passengers. In addition, in 2022, the market share of airlines across India passenger carrier, IndiGo was the leader in the segment with around 55 percent in the market. Also, rising aircraft orders and deliveries and growing technological advancement would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Flight management systems stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Flight management systems Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key market players in the region. According to the Statista, in 2019, North America accounted for over 1.2 billion U.S. dollars in the global flight data monitoring market. In that same year, the global flight data monitoring market was worth more than 3.8 billion U.S. dollars. Furthermore, Europe is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing technological advancement, and active participation of government organizations in order to precise functioning of airport operations in the market space.

Major market player included in this report are:

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

Navtech, Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group



Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Thales has been selected by Airbus to equip its commercial airliners with the most powerful and innovative flight management system on the market. This new fully connected flight management system from Thales provides secure access to open-world data and offers airlines an array of new possibilities. The new flight management system, which is based on the PureFlyt product and has been adapted to meet the specific requirements of Airbus, will process and share vast amounts of data to optimize flight operations, enhance interoperability and reduce environmental impact.

Global Flight management systems Market Report Scope:

Historical Data 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Forecast period 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Component, Fit, Aircraft Type, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component:

Control Display Unit

Flight Management Computer

Multi-Function Display

By Fit:

Line-Fit

Retrofit

By Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body

Wide-Body

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

