Autonomous Ships Market Growth Analysis, Size, Key Players, Share, Research And Forecast 2032 | CAGR Of 9.6%

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Autonomous Ships Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Autonomous Ships Market is valued at approximately USD 3.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029 . Autonomous ships also known as maritime autonomous surface ships are crewless ships and are well-equipped with hardware and software that helps the crew to make decisions that are appropriate for the situation. These ships are gaining high traction in the transport containers or bulk cargo over navigable waters with little or no human interference. Factors such as the growing need for situational awareness in vessels, rising investment in the advancement of software, and increased budgets of shipping companies to integrate ICT in vessels are driving market growth across the globe.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6643

The growing investment in autonomous ship projects is acting as a catalyzing factor that is reinforcing the market growth. For instance, in 2020, the Korean Government unveils the introduction of a new Marine Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS) development project with a budget of around USD 132 million (KRW 160 billion). The objective of this project is to develop MASS that can be remotely operated without a crew on board to capture at least 50% of the market during the initial phase of MASS commercialization by 2025. Accordingly, rising government support, coupled with the increasing investment in autonomous ship projects is anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, revision and formulation of marine safety regulations, as well as rising developments in sensor technology to enhance navigation in autonomous ships are presenting various growth prospects over the forecasting years. However, vulnerability associated with cyber threats and lack of common standards for data generated from different subsystems in ships stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Autonomous Ships Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing adoption of autonomous systems in inland vessels and the rising presence of the chief shipbuilding industry. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as rapid economic development, along with the rising number of initiatives for the development of autonomous ships by countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Kongsberg Martime

Fugro

Rolls-Royce PLC

BAE Systems

Honeywell International

Ulstein Group Asa

Abb Ltd.

Marine Technologies LLC

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Hyundai Heavy Industries division Avikus finished its worlds first autonomous navigation of a large ship across the ocean, sailing from the Gulf of Mexico to South Korea.

In July 2022, Fugro entered a strategic contract with Van Oossanen Naval Architects and Kooiman Engineering to work on its next generation of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), named as Blue Prism.

Global Autonomous Ships Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Level Of Autonomy, Component, Ship Type, Fuel Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Level of Autonomy:

Semi-Autonomous

Fully-Autonomous

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Ship Type:

Commercial ships

Defense ships

Passenger ship

By Fuel Type:

Carbon Neutral Fuels

Liquefied natural gas

Electric batteries

Heavy fuel oils (HFO)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443089900/2796/2023-11-07T08:00:03