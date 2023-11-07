Coherent Radar Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Coherent Radar Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Coherent Radar Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Coherent Radar uses a reliable oscillator or reference signal as the source to compare the phase or frequency of a target echo. Natural objects with relatively stable phases or frequencies include trees and islands. Moving objects, such as ships and aircraft, produce echoes that differ from the steady source. These fluctuations can be used to spot moving targets, gauge their speed in relation to the radar, or learn more about the target, such as what kind of jet engine it is running on. The increasing defense spending as well as growing concern over cross-border security are the key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years major countries in the world are increasing their spending in defense sector for the advancement of the security forces, hence this factor is positively influencing the market growth. For instance as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates in 2020, the global military expenditure was estimated at USD 1981 billion, and this amount further reached USD 2113 billion in 2021. Furthermore, in 2020, the United States of America spent around USD 801 billion on military expenditure and accounted for around 38% of the global military expenditure followed by China, which spent USD 293.4 billion and made up nearly 14% of global military spending. Also, rising demand for advanced radar systems and technological advancement in radar technology would create opportunities for the market. However, the high Cost of Coherent Radar systems coupled with high maintenance and repair costs hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Coherent Radar Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing spending on military advancements and rising presence of key market players from leading defence system manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising FDI limit in defence sector in the region. For instance, in 2020, the government of India announced increasing the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent under the automatic route.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Leonardo S.P.A.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Thales Group

Bharat Electronics Limited

L&T Defence solutions

Honeywell International Inc.

GEM Electronics Inc

BAE Systems plc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2020, Raven Industries Inc. introduced its new HiPointer 100 coherent radar system that can be deployed even by a single operator and provides exceptional tracking, range detection, and ISR functionality for land, sea, and air-based operations.

Global Coherent Radar Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Technology, Application, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Surveillance & Airborne Warning Radar

Tracking & Fire Control Radar

Multi-Function Radar

Aircraft Traffic Control Radar

Weather Radar

By Technology

Software-Defined Radar

Conventional Radar

Quantum Radar

By Application

Commercial and Civil

Defense & Security

By End User

Navy

Army

Air Force

Space

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

