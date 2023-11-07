Aircraft Ejection Seat Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Aircraft Ejection Seat Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Aircraft Ejection Seat Market is valued at approximately USD 4.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.25% over the forecast period 2022-2029 . The aircraft ejection seat is a mechanism specifically designed to protect an aircrafts pilot or other crew members in a case of emergencies. The Aircraft Ejection Seat market is expanding because of factors such as increasing use of Aircraft Ejection Seat in defense aircraft and growing terror threats and political tensions.

Seat ejection is one of the critical preventive actions for saving the pilots and other crew members lives in the event of an on-board accident, attack, or breakdown. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, in 2021 the most deployed combat aircraft type worldwide the F-16 accounted for around 15% of the world, with an active fleet of 2,248 aircraft. In the same year, around 14,713 combat aircraft were listed in military inventories worldwide. Furthermore, In the aerospace and defense manufacturing industry, Lockheed Martin outperformed all competitors, including its closest rivals, Raytheon, Boeing, and Airbus, with a revenue of around USD 67 billion. Another important component driving space increase is terror threats and political tensions. As per Statista, in 2021, Afghanistan ranked first on the global terrorism index with a score of 9.11 points, making it the country most affected by terrorism on Earth. In conclusion to the ranking, Afghanistan suffered from the most terrorist attacks in 2020, with 1,722 attacks, and the most fatalities from terrorist attacks, with 8,514. In addition, Taliban was the most active terrorist organization in the world. Over 1,900 Taliban attacks were registered in 2020. However, the high cost of Aircraft Ejection Seats stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Aircraft Ejection Seat Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key players. According to Statista, in 2021, the United States led the ranking of countries with the highest military spending with USD 801 billion. That constituted 38% of the total military spending worldwide. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand for fifth-generation fighter jets in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Clarks Precision Machine & Tool

Airborne Systems Inc

Survival Equipment Services Ltd

JSC NPP Zvezda

United Technologies Corporation

RUAG Holding Ltd

Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd

EDM Limited

RLC Group

Holding AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, Indian Air Force received the first batch of Rafale fighter jets. These fighter jets are equipped with Martin-Baker Mk.16 Ejection Seats. The U.K based Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd designed the Mk.16 ejection seats.

Global Aircraft Ejection Seat Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Fit, Aircraft Type, Seat, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Fit

Line

Retro

By Aircraft Type

Combat

Trainer

By Seat

Single

Twin

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

