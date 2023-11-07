Connected Ship Market Growth Prospects And Size By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Connected Ship Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Connected Ship Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Commercial and defense cargo ships are equipped with connected ship technology to transport cargo to moving or stationary seagoing ships. The connected ship market is expanding because of factors such as rising incorporation of ICT in the global marine industry, increased budgets of shipping companies for digitalization of vessels and increase in seaborne trade across the globe. However, digitalization renders connected ships vulnerable to cyber threats may halt market growth

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a UN agency, pledged in March 2022 to reduce global shippings annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% from 2008 levels by 2050. Also, according to the European Commission, European seaborn external freight makes up more than 90%. Additionally, the UK intends to spend USD 5.3 billion on shipbuilding, including purchases of zero-emission boats. In addition, the UK government is signaling significant marine industry expansion in order to restructure its trade links with nations around the world as it prepares to leave the European Union. As a result, increasing investment in Maritime sector, and rising seaborne trade is catering the growth of market. In addition, initiatives for the Development of Connected Autonomous Ships and Adoption of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) By Shipping Companies is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, the high cost of Connected Ship and high costs of marine broadband connectivity stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Connected Ship Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market share, owing to the rising shipbuilding industry, and the increased demand for autonomous ships and cruises from the region is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe market during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Electric Co.

Wartsila Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Marlink AS

Synectics Global

Atos SE

Inmarsat plc

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding announced the construction of the Worlds first demonstration test ship for the liquefied CO2 transportation. For the long-distance, high-volume LCO2 transport requirements of the future, the ship would incorporate the companys liquefied gas handling technology.

In July 2021, , Wartsila Voyage announced the completion of an extensive upgrade of Croatian National Vessel Traffic Management & Information System (VTMIS) with a new function called, Sea Traffic Management (STM).

Global Connected Ship Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Ship Type, Application Type, Fit , Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Ship Typeofferings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ship Type:

Commercial

Defense

By Application Type:

Vessel Traffic Management

Fleet Operations

Fleet Health Monitoring

By Fit:

Line Fit

Retrofit

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

