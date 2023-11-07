Multirotor Drone Market To Present Promising Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Multirotor Drone Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Multirotor Drone Market is valued at approximately USD 1.86 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029 . Multirotor Drone is a type of Unmanned aerial Vehicle that uses more than two rotors with fixed pitch spinning blades to generate the required lift. These drones work on the principle of a helicopter. These are available in different rotor options including tricopters (3 rotors), quadcopters (4 rotors), hexacopters (6 rotors), and octocopters (8 rotors). Multirotor drones offer several advantages such as high maneuverability and easy landing & takeoff among others. The increasing application of drones in Mapping and Surveying activities and growing non-military applications of drones as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing utilization of multirotor drones in construction sectors for mapping and surveying applications has created lucrative demand for multirotor drones. For instance, as per Statista in 2021, the commercial drone market worldwide was estimated at USD 27.81 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 58.4 billion by 2026. Also, rising advancements in drone technology and growing expansion of agriculture sector would create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Multirotor Drone and low flying time impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Multirotor Drone Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and increasing utilization of drones across different industries such as agriculture, construction etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for multirotor drones from content creators and increasing application of drones in nonmilitary applications in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aero Systems West Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Australian UAV Pty Ltd

Autel Robotics

Centeye, Inc.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

DJI Innovations

Draganfly Inc.

Embention

ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Tel Aviv, Israel based SpearUAV unveiled its Ninox 103 UW Sub-to-Air encapsulated autonomous quadcopter drone. This new drone can be launched from a submarine as well.

Global Multirotor Drone Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Payload, Application End-Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Tricopters

Quadcopters

Hexacopters

Octocopters

By Payload

Camera and Imaging Systems

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

By Application

Mapping and Surveying

Surveillance, Inspection, and Monitoring

Aerial Photography

Others

By End-Use

Commercial

Military and Government

Consumer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

