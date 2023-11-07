Will You Be Sending A Real Christmas Card?

(MENAFN- Pressat) Although many will send digital cards or forgo them altogether, research has found that nine out of ten people in the UK prefer to receive a real Christmas card instead of a text or email.

The Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) UK, a charity that promotes sustainable forest management, is asking those shopping for real Christmas cards this year to pledge to choose FSC-certified cards. Choosing cards bearing the FSC label means they'll be made with paper or card that supports responsible forestry.

Digital messages just don't seem to be able to replace that warm, fuzzy feeling of reading a handwritten message from friends and family near and far, but a real, responsibly sourced card could bring a smile to a loved one and show some love for forests.

Those taking the pledge can also enter a giveaway to win a £100 John Lewis gift card. Visit for more information.