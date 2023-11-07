(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/7/2023 - 9:53 AM EST - Endeavour Silver Corp. : Announces its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. All amounts reported are in United States dollars. Revenue: $49.4 million from the sale of 1,370,032 oz of silver and 8,760 oz of gold at average realized prices of $23.99 per oz silver and $1,948 per oz gold. The company announced $3.3 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes and $10.6 million in Mine operating cash flow before taxes. Net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.01 per share. Adjusted net loss of $7.4 million after adjusting for a $7.0 million gain on disposal of the Cozamin royalty and a $1.9 million reduction in the fair value of investments. Endeavour Silver Corp. shares T.EDR are trading down $0.37 at $2.56.

