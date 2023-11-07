(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stellantis Trumpets EV Pickup

Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) sag Tuesday, on the automaker's plans to produce an industry-first electric pickup truck called the Ram 1500 Ramcharger that's equipped with an electric generator and a gas engine.

The truck can operate as a zero-emissions EV until its battery dies and an electric onboard generator - powered by a 27-gallon, 3.6-liter V6 engine - kicks on to power the vehicle.

The outcome is a truck with the benefits of an EV, such as fast acceleration and some zero-emissions driving, without the range anxiety synonymous with most current electric vehicles, according to Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis.

“This is the ultimate answer for the battery-electric truck. No one else has got anything else like it,” Kuniskis told reporters during an event.“This is going to be a game changer for battery-electric trucks.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger is expected to go on sale in late 2024 alongside a previously revealed all-electric Ram 1500 truck without a gas-powered engine or range-extending electric generator.

Stellantis estimates the range of the Ramcharger to be up to 690 miles, including up to 145 miles powered by a 92-kilowatt-hour battery when fully charged without the extended-range power from the gas engine and 130 kilowatt electric generator.

STLA shares lost 26 cents, or 1.4%, to $19.28.

