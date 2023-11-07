(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stellantis Trumpets EV Pickup
Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) sag Tuesday, on the automaker's plans to produce an industry-first electric pickup truck called the Ram 1500 Ramcharger that's equipped with an electric generator and a gas engine.
The truck can operate as a zero-emissions EV until its battery dies and an electric onboard generator - powered by a 27-gallon, 3.6-liter V6 engine - kicks on to power the vehicle.
The outcome is a truck with the benefits of an EV, such as fast acceleration and some zero-emissions driving, without the range anxiety synonymous with most current electric vehicles, according to Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis.
“This is the ultimate answer for the battery-electric truck. No one else has got anything else like it,” Kuniskis told reporters during an event.“This is going to be a game changer for battery-electric trucks.”
The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger is expected to go on sale in late 2024 alongside a previously revealed all-electric Ram 1500 truck without a gas-powered engine or range-extending electric generator.
Stellantis estimates the range of the Ramcharger to be up to 690 miles, including up to 145 miles powered by a 92-kilowatt-hour battery when fully charged without the extended-range power from the gas engine and 130 kilowatt electric generator.
STLA shares lost 26 cents, or 1.4%, to $19.28.
MENAFN07112023000212011056ID1107386145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.