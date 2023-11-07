(MENAFN- Baystreet) Planet Hails Forest Carbon Diligence Product

Excitement is gathering around Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) these days. The company, based in San Francisco and a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the global availability of its Forest Carbon Diligence product. This global, 30-meter historical time series of forest carbon, as well as tree height and cover, is a groundbreaking data product that aims to provide unprecedented insights into forest change and carbon stocks - a crucial tool for ensuring accurate carbon accounting.

Traditional high-fidelity forest carbon estimates, such as those derived from field inventories or airborne lidar campaigns, are costly and impractical to scale globally. Planet's Forest Carbon Diligence and its forthcoming Forest Carbon Monitoring product are designed to solve the challenges associated with these methods, bringing improvements in almost every aspect: resolution, accuracy, frequency, and scalability. Planet's Forest Carbon Diligence is powered for scale by Planet's PlanetScope data, and modeled and validated with LiDAR reference data, allowing users to evaluate historical trends, create dynamic project baselines, and quantify carbon stocks from small projects up to entire countries.

These high quality, accessible, and globally consistent data on the changing state of the world's forests are essential for jurisdictional and voluntary carbon monitoring programs around the world.

PL shares edged ahead two cents to $2.28.

