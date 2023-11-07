Tuscany Damage Estimate Rises To Half A Billion Euro Governor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tuscany Governor Eugenio Giani on Sunday revised upward to half a billion euro the estimate of damage caused by extreme bad weather and flooding in the region last Thursday, according, Azernews reports.

"The initial quantification of the damage made yesterday led us to talk of 250-300 million ero, but" on the basis of the information received from the mayors "I can already envisage a figure of half a billion euro for the interventions that will need to be carried out in the Florence-Prato-Pistoia area," said Giani on the sidelines of a press conference with the regional councillor for civil protection Monia Monni.

"Then there is also the need to quantify the damage in Pisa and Livorno," he added in relation to the situation in the coastal provinces.

Seven people are reported dead in Tuscany after Storm Ciaran battered the region with strong winds and very heavy rainfall on Thursday evening and night, causing widespread flooding.

The situation has been exacerbated by further bad weather brought by a new storm front on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Quaratta Mayor Gabriele Romiti described the situation in the town near Pistoia as "critical" and advised the local population to move to the upper floors and to avoid going outside.

"Due to the heavy rain that has fallen on the areas that are already flooded, the situation on the Stella at the Torto bridge is very critical," said Romiti on Facebook.

"The population is advised to move to the upper floors of buildings and absolutely not to go down to the street," he continued.

"Problems are also expected due to strong winds; if possible, avoid travel," added the mayor.

On Saturday night, Giani said approximately 1,200 people were being evacuated as a precautionary measure in the municipalities of Montemurlo, Montale, and Prato in anticipation of further extreme weather.