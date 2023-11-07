Tuscany Damage Estimate Rises To Half A Billion Euro Governor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tuscany Governor Eugenio Giani on Sunday revised upward to half
a billion euro the estimate of damage caused by extreme bad weather
and flooding in the region last Thursday, according, Azernews reports.
"The initial quantification of the damage made yesterday led us
to talk of 250-300 million ero, but" on the basis of the
information received from the mayors "I can already envisage a
figure of half a billion euro for the interventions that will need
to be carried out in the Florence-Prato-Pistoia area," said Giani
on the sidelines of a press conference with the regional councillor
for civil protection Monia Monni.
"Then there is also the need to quantify the damage in Pisa and
Livorno," he added in relation to the situation in the coastal
provinces.
Seven people are reported dead in Tuscany after Storm Ciaran
battered the region with strong winds and very heavy rainfall on
Thursday evening and night, causing widespread flooding.
The situation has been exacerbated by further bad weather
brought by a new storm front on Saturday.
On Sunday morning, Quaratta Mayor Gabriele Romiti described the
situation in the town near Pistoia as "critical" and advised the
local population to move to the upper floors and to avoid going
outside.
"Due to the heavy rain that has fallen on the areas that are
already flooded, the situation on the Stella at the Torto bridge is
very critical," said Romiti on Facebook.
"The population is advised to move to the upper floors of
buildings and absolutely not to go down to the street," he
continued.
"Problems are also expected due to strong winds; if possible,
avoid travel," added the mayor.
On Saturday night, Giani said approximately 1,200 people were
being evacuated as a precautionary measure in the municipalities of
Montemurlo, Montale, and Prato in anticipation of further extreme
weather.
