President Ilham Aliyev Examined Works To Be Accomplished In Girls' Gymnasium Historical Building

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have got familiar with the works to be
accomplished in the Girls' Gymnasium historical building in the
city of Shusha.
The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the
historical monument.
The independent girls' school in Shusha was founded on October
26, 1875 by the“Charitable Society” organized by the people of
Shusha. Regardless of their religious beliefs and origins, all
girls were given the opportunity to study here.
The building also functioned as a boarding school during the
Soviet era. In the future, it is planned to use this building as a
decorative and applied art center and an administrative building
for cultural fields.
