               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Examined Works To Be Accomplished In Girls' Gymnasium Historical Building


11/7/2023 10:09:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have got familiar with the works to be accomplished in the Girls' Gymnasium historical building in the city of Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the historical monument.

The independent girls' school in Shusha was founded on October 26, 1875 by the“Charitable Society” organized by the people of Shusha. Regardless of their religious beliefs and origins, all girls were given the opportunity to study here.

The building also functioned as a boarding school during the Soviet era. In the future, it is planned to use this building as a decorative and applied art center and an administrative building for cultural fields.

MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107386127

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search