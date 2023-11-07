How EU's Politicians Cast Shadow Over Influence Of Union?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Against the background of recent processes in the South
Caucasus, the inadequate steps taken by European and Western
politicians have had a negative impact on the image of the
continent's political figures in general. In particular, the biased
behaviour of some politicians in important international
organisations has led to the weakening of pan-European politics as
a whole.
Today, if you look at any organisation in Europe, taking a
biased position with pro-Armenianism and political orders has
become a brand. The normalisation of corruption has made
influential politicians and leaders dependent on certain forces,
and influential leaders are no longer present.
The Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan was still the main
subject of some political tribunes until it was freed from the
occupation. Although some politicians hide their behind-the-scenes
roles and allegedly express their displeasure with the processes in
Garabagh, in fact, the situation until November 10, 2020 was
completely in their favour.
Meanwhile, although France's openly biased position was brighter
and more attractive, Germany's subsequent similar position began to
create a different impression on the European Union. For example,
at a time when the French side is trying to form a serious threat
in the South Caucasus, it is a paradoxical phenomenon that people
like Emmanuel Macron are trying to behave as the main politician of
Europe. Even for a country like Germany to have a foreign minister
at this level is a big blow to his image.
It should be recalled that, although the Federal Republic of
Germany has been among the countries that have gained prestige with
great achievements in the economic and technological fields during
the last forty years, today it is losing that image due to some
half-hearted politicians.
Mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Germany in the field of
scientific, political, and economic cooperation have always
developed at a high level since 1992. The leaders of both countries
have taken serious steps to further develop this cooperation. But
today, the fact that Germany has turned itself into an imitator of
French policy has shaken confidence in the Union. It is a shame for
a country like Germany that its foreign minister lies about meeting
refugees and internally displaced persons in Azerbaijan. In fact,
the matter is this: she was offered a meeting, but she refused the
meeting for "some reason".
In addition, the situation in which the Minister of Foreign
Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, is infected by the financial influence
of foreign lobbyists also causes some doubt and threats about
Germany's foreign policy. On the eve of Armenia recognizing and
even respecting the territories of Azerbaijan, it is an extremely
ridiculous fact that the German FM acted against this. The first
question that arises is: why does Minister Annlena Baerbock distort
the names of Azerbaijani cities? By the way, in her speeches, she
mentions Shusha as "Shushi" and Khankendi as "Stepanakert"?
This once again casts some doubts about the possibility of
Germany's having its own political will. and it shows more that the
political system of this country is led by France. Germany's
changing position and non-objective approach give a clear sign that
it has no independent foreign policy. In addition, the deliberate
misrepresentation of topographical names by the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Germany clearly demonstrates how the German FM uses the
political status of Germany for her personal interests.
This is not only the thinking of politicians like Annelena
Baerbock, but also the way of looking at the world in Europe as a
whole, which is infected with the disease of biased politics. If it
were not so, they would not fund some so-called NGOs and public
associations that serve themselves in countries in vain.
When she was in Azerbaijan, the meeting with representatives of a
number of so-called NGOs, who were national traitors and ready to
do anything for the sake of a grant, opposed to the liberation of
Garabagh, is an example that makes Germany's political course
transparent. The working principle is very simple: cursing
Azerbaijan a lot means a lot of grants. All things aside, they
should at least not call themselves representatives of civil
society. Civil society organisations should, in fact, think about
the needs of citizens rather than serving political ambitions. Is
it not true? If this is the case for them, why are these so-called
NGOs indifferent to the events in Palestine?
Germany, which today supports the Israeli operation in Gaza, should
now be ashamed. The saddest thing is the ban on pro-Palestine
actions in Germany. Is this the value they give to human rights? Is
this what they are talking about-freedom of speech, the right to
free assembly?
It can be said with certainty that Germany and its foreign
minister personally have a hand in the blood shed in Gaza today.
When there was a statement calling for a humanitarian ceasefire
within the EU, it was Berbok who spoke out against it.
This means that the democratic principles of the EU are
implemented only on the basis of certain orders and interests, and
neither in Europe nor in the conflict centres of the world where
the EU intervenes, no steps are taken outside of those
interests.
It is no coincidence that the steps taken by the EU in the
post-conflict period regarding Garabagh are identical with the
issue of Palestine today. Because politicians in the leadership
position of the European Union, as well as leading representatives
representing organisations and institutions, serve the principles
of the political course determined on the basis of common
interests.
