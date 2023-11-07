Funeral Ceremony For One Of Fallen Soldiers Of 128Th Brigade Takes Place In Ternopil Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, on November 7, residents of the village of Skoryky, in the Ternopil region, attended the funeral of Ruslan Potekhin, a soldier of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade and a resident of the village.

This was reported on Facebook by the Skoryky community, Ukrinform reported.

"The terrible news of the tragedy that insidiously befell the soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade came to our community as well - on November 3, as a result of a cynical enemy attack, our countryman, a resident of Skoryky village, Ruslan Potekhin (born on November 10, 1973), was killed. Ruslan has been courageously and selflessly fighting for the freedom of Ukraine since 2014, and today he is returning to his native village as an angel," the post reads.

Attack on soldiers ofBrigade: SBI registers criminal proceedings

It is noted that first, the defender will be honored in the village of Pidvolochisk, and in the evening a memorial service will be held in his native village in the House of Culture.

The day before, in Zakarpattia, the memory of the soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, who died on November 3 in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian Iskander missile hit, was honored.

A three-day regional mourning period has been declared in Zakarpattia since November 6.