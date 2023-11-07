Turkmenistan To Explore Economic Cooperation Expansion With ECO Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Turkmenistan to
discuss prospects for expanding economic cooperation with Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries, Trend reports.
These concerns will be tackled during Turkmen President Serdar
Berdimuhamedov's travel to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to participate in
the 16th ECO Summit, which will take place from November 8 to
November 9, this year.
Issues of furthering trade, economic, investment,
transportation, communication, and humanitarian cooperation within
the framework of the ECO, as well as strengthening the activities
of this multilateral institution, will be discussed at the highest
level of discussions.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional
intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and
Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and
investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural
ties among members.
Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in
Ashgabat in November 2021.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107386122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.