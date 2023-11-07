               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkmenistan To Explore Economic Cooperation Expansion With ECO Countries


11/7/2023 10:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Turkmenistan to discuss prospects for expanding economic cooperation with Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries, Trend reports.

These concerns will be tackled during Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's travel to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to participate in the 16th ECO Summit, which will take place from November 8 to November 9, this year.

Issues of furthering trade, economic, investment, transportation, communication, and humanitarian cooperation within the framework of the ECO, as well as strengthening the activities of this multilateral institution, will be discussed at the highest level of discussions.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107386122

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search