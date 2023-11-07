King Charles III Delivers First Speech To Parliament, Marking Parliamentary Year Start

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 7 (KUNA) - Britain's Charles III has delivered his first King's Speech to Parliament, marking the start of the parliamentary year.

He began by paying tribute to his "darling mother" and went on to list the government's current priorities for the year ahead.

Among them will be investment in transport, laws to prevent children smoking, and tougher sentences for serious offenders, Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, and Pledges to strengthen consumer rights online.

The last King to oversee the State Opening of Parliament was George VI in 1950. (end)

nbs









MENAFN07112023000071011013ID1107386114