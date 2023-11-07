Japan, US Fms Confirm Cooperation On Gaza Humanitarian Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Tuesday that Japan and the US will continue to work closely to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and toward realizing humanitarian pauses that would contribute to such ends, as well as to realize a two-state solution, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

At their talks on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from Group of Seven (G-7) countries in Tokyo starting from Tuesday, Kamikawa and Blinken also agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to prevent the current situation from spreading to the Middle East region at large, the ministry said in a press release.

Kamikawa expressed her utmost support for the US diplomatic efforts on the situation in Palestine and Israel, saying that the firm unity between Japan and the US is important at a time when the international society faces a variety of challenges. In response, Blinken said he would like to continue to work closely with Kamikawa to further strengthen the cooperation between Japan and the US, according to the ministry.

Kamikawa expressed her heartfelt sympathy to the victims of the recent terror attack by Hamas and others and offered her condolences to the bereaved families, the ministry said. She also voiced hope for the immediate release of the hostages, including US citizens, and unequivocally condemned these acts of terror.

In addition, the two ministers agreed to continue close coordination on the various challenges facing the international society, including Russia's aggression against Ukraine and issues related to China. (end)

mk











MENAFN07112023000071011013ID1107386113