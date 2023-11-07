EU Reiterates Call For Humanitarian Pauses, Corridors In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Tuesday called for humanitarian pauses and corridors for delivery of aid to Gaza.

"We must work with all partners in the region towards peace and security in the Middle East," he said on his message on X after meeting King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Michel said he thanked the Jordanian King "for the active role of Jordan in that regard and reaffirmed the EU's position: whether in Ukraine or in Gaza, international and humanitarian law must be upheld."

"We call for humanitarian pauses and corridors to ensure that all vital aid can be delivered to the civilian population in Gaza and for the release of all hostages without condition," he added. (end)

