PM Updates Senate On Jordan's Efforts To End War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 7 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Tuesday briefed Speaker of the Senate Faisal Fayez, members of the Permanent Office and heads of committees on Jordan's efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.Fayez told the meeting that the political and diplomatic efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah in defending the Palestinian cause and ending the Israeli war on Gaza is an advanced, strong and clear-cut endeavor, adding that Jordan's leadership and people are with Palestine and its people's struggle for freedom and independence.Fayez demanded all Jordanians act to "strengthen our social fabric, close ranks, and rally behind His Majesty in defense of our national constants and the Palestinian cause, and stance against the belligerent Israeli practices and plans to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their occupied lands.Jordan in these circumstances is waging a battle to safeguard Jordanian and Palestinian fundamentals, he said, urging firm action against "all attempts to tamper with our economic and political security and social peace."Since the first day of the heinous Israeli aggression, Jordan has engaged to stop the Israeli crimes against children, women and unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.The Senate reaffirms its absolute support of the King in defense of the Palestinian cause and his diplomacy at the regional and international levels to stop Israeli actions, he pledged.The Senate head called on the international community to stop its bias toward Israel, and immediately intervene to halt Israeli crimes against Palestinian people and its policy to forcibly displace Palestinians through destroying infrastructure and public utilities and pursuing the policy of siege and starvation in Gaza.For his part, the prime minister said all Jordanians stand united behind the King in demanding a cessation to the war and targeting civilians, and secure a direct and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid.Khasawneh reiterated that "the sanctity of Palestinian civilian blood is no less than that of any other people," adding that international law and international humanitarian law must equally apply to all, regardless of geography, nationality, religion or ethnicity.The impunity given to Israel from the international law in the vicious and continuing attacks on Palestinian civilians must end, as they amount to a "scandalous" violation and crimes under the Geneva Conventions, the Charter of the International Criminal Court in Rome, the Hague Rules of War and above all the system of moral values, which is inseparable, but where double standards are followed when it comes to Arabs, Muslims and Palestinians.