Dialogue Highlights King's Efforts To Support Palestine

Amman, Nov. 7 - (Petra) - Chairman of the Lower House Palestine Committee, MP Firas Ajarmeh, stressed importance of Jordan's unity and steps to strengthen its internal front to support Palestinian cause, adding that Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif is a "red line."Ajarmeh made the remarks in a dialogue session held by the committee and Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan, on Tuesday, entitled: " His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts and Jordan's Firm Position in Support of Palestine and Events in War on Gaza Strip."Ajarmeh reviewed Jordan's diplomatic efforts, under the King's leadership, in international forums to defend Palestinian cause, aimed to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, food, medicine, and fuel into the coastal enclave.Jordan, he said, is a supporter and champion of the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities to protect Palestinians and reject Israel's miserable attempts to displace them from their homeland.Additionally, the lawmaker noted security and peace will not be achieved if the Palestinian issue is not resolved justly and comprehensively on the basis of the two-state solution.For his part, the committee's deputy chairman, MP Fayez Basbous, said Jordan, under the King's leadership, led the battle to change global public opinion, adding that tampering with Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian sanctities will lead to a political and military catastrophe with undesirable consequences.