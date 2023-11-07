Jordanian Senate Committee Calls For Immediate End To War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- The Senate Committee on Foreign, Arab, and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan convened Tuesday, issuing a detailed communiqué following an urgent review of the grave situation in Gaza. The document, which is to be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and disseminated internationally, affirms unwavering support for the principles and peace initiatives set forth by His Majesty King Abdullah II, as outlined during the Cairo Peace Summit on October 21, 2023.Following is full text of the document:"The Jordanian Senate Foreign, Arab and Expatriates Affairs Committee affirms its unlimited and unequivocal support of the basic principles as declared by His Majesty King Abdullah II during the Cairo Peace Summit that convened on the 21st of October 2023, as well as its full backing of His Majesty's intensive political efforts, since the beginning of the Israeli unjustified and brutal attack on the Gaza district, to alert the international Community to the scale of the catastrophic atrocities the innocent Gaza population have been subjected to by the Israeli occupying entity, and to urge world powers to support an immediate ceasefire to protect the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank from the relentless Israeli barbaric genocide, in order to pave the way for a political settlement that guarantees Palestinian People's right to self determination within an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the long overdue objective of a final and a comprehensive just peace for the benefit of entire region. The lack of this comprehensive solution is the root cause of the problem and this has been articulated and called for by His Majesty for many years throughout the whole world.The committee would like to also confirm its strong support for the statements of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein regarding this critical crisis as well as the pronouncements of Her Majesty Queen Rania in her two Interviews with the CNN where she objectively, clearly and sincerely exposed the profound sentiments of the Jordanian people and indeed the entire human community towards the most oppressive and cruel atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation towards the Palestinian people while the international community watches with deadly and deafening silence silence and shocking indifference.And while the Committee firmly salutes, supports and greets, with full regard, the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, it also expresses its profound grief and deep sadness for the thousands of Palestinian innocent victims, primarily children, women, elderly and persons with disabilities, who perished under the rubble of their bombed dwellings in the Gaza district. The committee also regrets the death of any innocent civilian.The Committee also appreciates and supports the Foreign Ministry's continued endeavor to realize His Majesty's vision for ending the occupation and laying the appropriate and the legitimate foundations for a real regional peace; and it also supports the credible performance of the Interior Ministry, the Jordanian Armed Forces and the various Jordanian security agencies in protecting public peace; protecting the country and the Jordanian people, in such troubled times, as well as wisely managing the massive demonstrations and expressions of Jordanian peoples' support for their brothers in Palestine, and their rejection of the compounded injustice and vicious harm they have been subjected to for decades.The Committee views with much regret the repeated failures of the U.N. Security Council in performing its basic duties as defined by the N; it's failure to impose a ceasefire to stop the massive destruction and loss of life in Gaza, and to call for a negotiated settlement instead; its incompetence in enforcing its own resolutions and the other U.N. treaties, agreements, laws and covenants, particularly those relating to the Arab and Palestinian Israeli conflict, which Israel never implemented, or suffered any consequences for its constant non-compliance with international law; or for its aggressive policies that openly strive to ignore and abolish all Palestinian legitimate and national rights, dehumanization and even to liquidate their existence altogether; the Committee at the same time appreciates the courage of the U.N. Secretary General for urging Israel to stop its brutal onslaught in Gaza.Further the Committee would like to urge those countries, western countries in particular, which rushed to offer their unlimited support to Israel's fierce and barbaric attack on Gaza civilian population, inadvertently repeating "Israel's right to defend itself", as if the Palestinian- Israeli conflict started on October 7th 2023, to reconsider their positions especially as those countries' support was taken by Israel as a license to commit the unfolding and the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the entire Gaza population, and actually in the West Bank as well. Those countries should take into consideration the popular expressions and demonstrations of their own citizens, in their own cities against the Israeli massacres, the siege and the collective punishment of the Gaza people, already cut off of drinking water, food, medicine, electricity, energy, internet and all other basic needs regardless of the fact that all such measures contravene the most basic principles of International laws. The said demonstrations are viewed with great appreciation in Jordan and all Arab countries as they send a very positive message that International public opinion remains strongly committed to the prevalence of peace, justice and friendly relations amongst all peoples around the world.Within this context, the Committee thanks and greets with much appreciation the countries that have loudly rejected such measures by severing diplomatic ties with Israel, or withdrawing their diplomatic envoys, protesting Israel's crimes against humanity in Palestine.The Committee clearly and thoroughly views and hopes the whole world will also view the current measures committed by the right-wing government in Israel against the Gaza population that include suffocation, starvation, genocide, ethnic cleansing, forced expulsion and collective punishment with the purpose of clearing the land to expand its occupation; absurdly believing that such measures would serve the political interests of Israel's government members and save their future; unmindful that such drastic measures would also harm Israel's security interests and causes loss of direction for its own people.Therefore. and while witnessing with deep shock and dismay, the unprecedented Israeli army bloody massacres against the defenseless and the unarmed population in Gaza, the Committee confirms that this state terrorism only reflects the deep hatred of the Israeli commanders against their Arab neighbors; the kind of hatred expressed by their minister of war who described us as "human animals". Our humane Arab and Islamic values would never make us descend to such lows in describing other peoples with such vulgar and offensive hatred. Israel's claim that , as an occupying power, it commits such massacres in 'self defense' are legally and morally invalid as that denies peoples right to resist and to liberate themselves from any occupation.Finally, the Committee considers that the only way to end this cycle of systematic terrorization and annihilation of the Palestinian people; to restore regional security and to lay the grounds for secure and common coexistence, is by the adoption of an international plan to achieve the following goals;1. Ending all Israeli unlawful and oppressive measures, wars, destruction and violation of the rights of the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.2. Ending the Gaza siege and all other restrictions on West Bank people, towns and villages.3. .Ending all settlements (colonies) building in the West Bank, totally and without delay.4. Immediately implementing N Council resolutions within a final peace plan with defined time limits, guaranteed by major world powers, for the establishment of a viable Palestinian state along the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.The Senate Committee calls on all similar committees in those countries that exercise their moral, human and international responsibilities by urging their respective governments to support the realization of a comprehensive and a just peace in our region, and to restore peace and stability for all its peoples. In the same manner the Committee calls upon all international and humanitarian institutions to support the rights of the Palestinian people to live with dignity and full freedom within their own independent state, and to be able to legally pursue any violations and crimes committed against them by the Israeli occupation measures in the West Bank and Gaza, particularly in the International Court of Justice, through credible and independent investigations of all such Israeli crimes.