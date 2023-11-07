PM Meets German Minister, Urges End To War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 7 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Tuesday received German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and and accompanying delegation.He briefed the German team on His Majesty King Abdullah's relentless efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and ensure a sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to the blockaded enclave.He pointed out the need to stop the war, which has so far claimed more than 10,000 innocent lives, two-thirds of them women and children.The Prime Minister reiterated the need to open a political horizon leading to the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the framework of the two-state solution, in a manner that guarantees the security and stability of the countries and peoples of the region and opens broader areas for cooperation and development in the region.On the bilateral level, the Prime Minister stressed the deep Jordanian-German partnership, noting aid and technical assistance Germany offers to the Kingdom for the implementation of economic and development projects across many sectors.Jordan, Khasawneh said, looks forward to cementing relations between the two countries, now marking their 70th anniversary, adding that Jordan aspires to benefit from Germany's expertise in education reform, especially vocational and technical education.He also referred to a center that was established to facilitate the movement of labor and develop skills between the two countries as part of a joint cooperation framework document, which was signed during His Majesty King Abdullah's latest visit to Germany, which, he said, will support efforts to raise human capacities and enhance vocational and technical training.During the meeting, which was attended by Minister of State Ibrahim Al-Jazi and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan, the Prime Minister reviewed Jordan's modernization scheme in its political, economic and administrative tracks.The economic modernization vision, he explained, includes ambitious goals to enhance growth, create job opportunities and attract foreign investments.The Prime Minister also spoke about challenges posed to Jordan by the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis, which strained vital sectors, especially education and water, at a time of dwindling international aid to the Jordanian response plan to the Syrian crisis.The German Minister said her country, within the framework of the partnership with Jordan, is keen to continue supporting the implementation of economic ventures and programs that benefit Jordan and its people.She recognized the effort and great burden Jordan shoulders as a result of hosting refugees, pledging continued support in this endeavor.The minister confirmed that Germany will announce additional aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), expressing regret for civilian casualties on both sides in the ongoing war on Gaza.