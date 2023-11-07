Jordan Secures €125 Million In German Financing For Water Sector Enhancement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) – The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation has secured a financial package totaling 125 million euros from the German KfW Development Bank. The agreements aim to reinforce the water sector through two pivotal projects.The initial tranche of financing encompasses a 75 million euro soft loan, earmarked as the second installment for the development policy of the water sector.This funding is part of a broader reform support program designed to augment operational, financial, and technical sustainability within the sector. It also seeks to optimize water resource utilization across the Kingdom, underpinning the continuity of water supply sustainably.A subsequent 50 million euro soft loan will spearhead a program dedicated to curtailing water losses and diminishing the rates of unbilled water. This strategy is projected to enhance the sustainable water balance by addressing both technical and administrative inefficiencies.In a press statement issued Tuesday, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Touqan, met with Svenja Schulze, the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, and lauded the longstanding strategic partnership between Jordan and Germany.She underscored Germany's continued backing across several developmental spectrums, with special emphasis on the sectors of water, sanitation, education, and vocational training.Touqan articulated the need to fortify this developmental alliance, aligning it with Jordan's economic modernization vision and public sector reform roadmap.She provided insights into Jordan's current economic landscape, future projections, and advancements in modernization initiatives, emphasizing the significance of sustained German support for Jordan's developmental imperatives.Schulze reiterated Jordan's critical regional role, both politically and humanitarianly, applauding the Kingdom's effective management of German-funded development programs.She expressed Germany's commendation of Jordan's refugee accommodation efforts, which substantially impact the nation's natural resources, particularly water.The visit of the German delegation follows the recent Jordanian-German government consultations on October 30. These discussions evaluated the cooperative spectrum and proposed projects for inclusion in Germany's 2024 aid package, setting the stage for forthcoming official governmental negotiations in Berlin in May next year.In addition to the financial agreements, the visit follows a visit by His Majesty King Abdullah II to Berlin on October 16, where multiple accords were signed with the KfW.These agreements guarantee 209 million euros from the German government for eight developmental projects, furthering the countries' collaborative framework.