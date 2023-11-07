King Warns Continued Destruction, Killing In Gaza Will Make It Difficult To Return To Political Solution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday warned that the continued destruction and killing in the war on Gaza will make it difficult to return to a political solution and work towards the two-state solution, which will ignite further conflict.During their meeting in Brussels, King Abdullah and European Council President Charles Michel reiterated that the only way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the two-state solution.At the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, discussion also covered ways to provide humanitarian support to Gaza and alleviate the suffering of children and those injured because of the war.The two sides also stressed the need to abide by international humanitarian law and protect civilians.His Majesty called for ensuring the sustained delivery of aid, food, water, and fuel to the Strip.The King warned that continued escalation and violence by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank could lead to an explosion of the situation.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador in Belgium Saja Majali attended the meeting.