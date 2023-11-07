JFDA, KHCC Sign Mou To Establish Pharmacovigilance Monitoring Center

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) and the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) formalized an agreement on Tuesday to establish a dedicated pharmacovigilance monitoring center.This new facility, to be nested within the Center for Drug Policy and Technological Evaluation, represents an extension of the JFDA's primary pharmacovigilance arm, the Department of Rational Use and Pharmacovigilance.The MoU, endorsed by JFDA Director General Nizar Muhaidat and KHCC Director General Assem Mansour, is set to bolster the pharmacovigilance database on medication side effects, enhancing the surveillance quality and the overarching framework of medication safety in Jordan.Muhaidat emphasized the center's role as a crucial component in the healthcare system, not only for its exemplary patient care but also as a lever for medical tourism. The initiative, coinciding with Drug Safety Awareness Week, underscores the commitment to meticulous monitoring of adverse drug reactions (ADRs), assigning the center with the stewardship of the side effects database.He also noted the JFDA's integration within the global pharmacovigilance network as the 70th member of the World Health Organization's drug monitoring program, indicating the establishment of regional pharmacovigilance sub-centers to enhance drug safety measures.Asserting readiness for information exchange to further scientific research and the center's objectives, Muhaidat projected a fortified collaboration within the field of drug safety.Mansour acknowledged the imperative role of healthcare providers in drug safety and the pivotal impact of such data monitoring in ameliorating patient health outcomes.He described the operational drug side effect surveillance system managed by the KHCC's Department of Pharmacy, emphasizing the MoU's critical role in promoting the judicious use of medicine.Mansour commended the JFDA's strategic role in reinforcing medicinal control and safeguarding public health through enhanced medication safety and efficacy.