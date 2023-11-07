BAU, GIZ Sign Mou To Recruit Nurses In Germany

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 7 (Petra) - Al- Balqa' Applied University (BAU) and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ)'s Sustainable Recruitment of Nurses (Triple Win) Programme on Tuesday signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoU), aimed to enhancing joint cooperation and providing job opportunities for holders of a bachelor's degree in nursing to work in Germany.In a statement, BAU, according to the memo, signed by Dean of College of Nursing, Dr. Lawrence Hadid, and the programme's advisor, Dr. Reem Hossa, Triple Win will provide the university with updated accreditation standards on requirements of German nursing labor market.The MoU will also provide opportunities for BAU alumni to benefit from the programme and enter German labor market as assistant nurses, and receive title of certified nurses after obtaining German accreditation, the statement said.Under the memo, the programme team will hold two sessions annually to introduce BAU College of Nursing's students to its axes and provide the university with updated statistics about the number of nurses, who join Triple Win.Triple Win Programme aims to recruit nurses to work in Germany in a sustainable manner and currently implemented in 6 countries: Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Philippines, Indonesia, and India, in addition to Jordan.