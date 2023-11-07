GAM Council Passes 2024 Budget With Zero Deficit, Embraces Fiscal And Environmental Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Council, in a session on Tuesday, unanimously approved the Financial Planning Committee's recommendations for the municipality's draft budget for the upcoming year, which is set at JD488.721 million and is notably free of any deficit.Further, the Council gave its nod to the projected budgets for fiscal years 2025 and 2027. These budgets encompass the public transportation account and also include the report on job creation for the year 2024.Presiding over the session, Amman's Mayor, Yousef Shawarba, highlighted the participatory approach adopted for this budget cycle.He explained that for the first time, the Financial Committee of the Council actively collaborated in the budget preparation process through various sessions and consultations with different sectors within the Municipality of Amman.Shawarba voiced the ongoing aspiration to increase the budget in subsequent years. The municipality plans to achieve this by implementing strategies aimed at alleviating the fiscal burden and boosting its own revenue streams.Samer Yassin, the Deputy Director for Financial and Administrative Affairs, noted the fiscal prudence of the upcoming budget, emphasizing the absence of new borrowing. He disclosed that the municipality has receivables amounting to JD250 million due from citizens.The session also saw the Council approving the execution of an agreement to furnish the Al-Saru Municipal Court with a system to process violations, complete with necessary equipment to facilitate the court's functions.Moreover, an accord with the Municipality of Bani Ubaid District was sanctioned to make the essential technical adjustments to the violations system, which ensures the seamless transmission of data from automated surveillance cameras.In a move toward sustainable development, the Council sanctioned a pact with the Good Neighbor International Association, aimed at building the municipality's institutional capacities for green growth and climate change planning, using a tripartite nexus approach.Additionally, the extension of an agreement with the German Agency for International Cooperation was approved, which will support the augmentation and introduction of new projects focused on enhancing Jordan's green environment through labor-intensive initiatives, such as cash-for-work programs.