Kuwait Chief Lawmaker Urges More Gulf Arab Unity Amid Regional Unrest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's top lawmaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun on Tuesday called for greater unity among Gulf Arab states given the current developments in the region, saying such a measure was necessary to bring common aspirations to fruition.

At a time where we "watch with agony" the continued acts of destruction committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinians, which include mass killings that constitute "genocide," the Kuwaiti top lawmaker told a gathering that joined him with his counterparts from across the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the Qatari capital.

He slammed Israel's "persistence" in its "aggressive and malicious" ideologies, saying the Israeli forces' "acts of violence" remain unabated as they continue to impede the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, subsequently dashing even the faintest of hopes for peace in the region.

Kuwait's chief lawmaker went on say that Israel continues to get "unlimited backing" in its war against the Palestinians, emphasizing the need for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza that would pave the way for the delivery of aid there.

Arab states remain vociferous in their support for the Palestinians, he reiterated, saying peace in the region largely hinges on the end of Israeli violence and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. (end)

