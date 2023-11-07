Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA, Mr. William Burns. The meeting was also attended by Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said during the meeting the two sides underscored the robust strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, and its pivotal role in maintaining security and stability in the Middle East. There was also an emphasis on the mutual commitment to strengthening and further advancing the solid cooperation between the two countries across an array of fields, particularly at the security and intelligence levels, with the aim of boosting efforts to restore stability in the region and address the various challenges in this regard.

The meeting also touched on a multitude of regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi reiterated the determinants of the Egyptian stance in this regard, notably the imperative need for an immediate ceasefire to protect the civilians, and facilitating the unfettered flow of humanitarian aid. CIA Director, Mr. Burns, reaffirmed his commitment to continue close coordination with the Egyptian side to resolve the current crisis.

