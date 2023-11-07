Duqm Petrochemical Sites Opt For An Ergonomically Sustained Work Environment Studied And Designed By Aesthetix

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Ergonomics Study and Design consultation was handled by Aesthetix for the Duqm Petrochemical plants, which are managed by the Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRPIC), by John Wood Group PLC, one of the largest front-end engineering and design organizations in the world.



Physiology, biomechanics, psychology, anthropometry, industrial hygiene, and kinesiology are just a few of the fundamental scientific fields that ergonomics draws upon to assist in building the work environment that will maximize employee welfare and productivity.



As one of the leading companies in the industry providing turnkey ergonomics solutions, which demands an extreme level of technical proficiency, Aesthetix was selected as the principal ergonomics consultant for this project. Architectural services and ergonomic studies for DRPIC CCR, NGLCCR, and PDCR CCR were included in the scope of work.



"It has been difficult to keep workers comfortable without sacrificing their output, particularly in the energy sector. This is where ergonomics research truly shines. It always feels amazing when you discover that when you as an organization succeed in your work, it also makes people's lives better," according to Subeesh Subair, Interface Manager at Aesthetix,



As part of the Sultanate of Oman's economic development, the shareholders of Duqm and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRPIC), Oman Oil Company (OOC), and Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), have been planning to develop integrated refinery and petrochemical projects in Duqm.

Company :-Aesthetix FZE

User :- Aesthetixglobal UAE

Email :

Phone :-+971 43262333

Url :-