Azerbaijan And Latvia Hold Second Strategic Dialogue

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The second
session of the strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia was
held, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister
Fariz Rzayev, while the Latvian delegation was headed by Deputy
State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Political
Director Andzejs Vilumsons.
During the meeting, the current situation and future prospects
of bilateral ties, as well as cooperation in the political,
economic, energy, transportation, and humanitarian domains, were
discussed, especially within the framework of international
organizations.
The importance of strategic engagement between the two nations
was stressed, as were the actions of the intergovernmental
commission on economic, scientific, technical, and cultural
cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Latvia.
The Latvian side was informed about the situation in the region
in the post-conflict period, the normalization process, Armenia's
mine threats against Azerbaijan, the large-scale reconstruction
work carried out by Azerbaijan in its territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, as well as the implementation of the "State
Program on the Great Return to the territories of Azerbaijan
liberated from occupation".
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
