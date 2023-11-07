               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan And Latvia Hold Second Strategic Dialogue


11/7/2023 9:21:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The second session of the strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia was held, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Latvian delegation was headed by Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Political Director Andzejs Vilumsons.

During the meeting, the current situation and future prospects of bilateral ties, as well as cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transportation, and humanitarian domains, were discussed, especially within the framework of international organizations.

The importance of strategic engagement between the two nations was stressed, as were the actions of the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The Latvian side was informed about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalization process, Armenia's mine threats against Azerbaijan, the large-scale reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in its territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as the implementation of the "State Program on the Great Return to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation".

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107385912

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search