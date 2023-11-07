SOCAR, IMF Mull Energy Transition, Digitalization

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan's
state oil company SOCAR and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
engaged in discussions regarding pivotal matters related to energy
transition and digitalization, Trend reports.
The dialogue was held with participation of Anna Bordon, Head of
the IMF mission for Azerbaijan.
During the discussions, both parties expressed their contentment
with the progress of their mutually beneficial collaboration.
Notably, Bordon was apprised of Azerbaijan's extensive
involvement in global energy projects, furthering its dedication to
expanding the Southern Gas Corridor, and achieving SOCAR's
strategic objectives. This inclusive conversation also encompassed
the introduction of a new operational model, highlighting the
continued efforts toward energy transition and digital
advancements.
Azerbaijan joined IMF on September 18, 1992. During the period
from 1993 to 2009, the IMF had a representation in Azerbaijan.
After that, the financial institution continued its operations in
Azerbaijan through a local coordinator. Starting from 2005,
cooperation with the IMF has been conducted at the consultation
level, as the Azerbaijani government opted not to receive loans
from the fund.
IMF decided to close its office in Baku in June 2023, which,
according to the Fund, reflects the strong performance of
Azerbaijan's economy and its large financial buffers.
“The IMF does not expect in the foreseeable future any lending
arrangement with the country, which is usually the reason for a
continued local presence. Nonetheless, the IMF's close engagement
with Azerbaijan will continue, including through regular visits to
discuss economic and financial policies and by providing technical
assistance when requested,” said IMF.
