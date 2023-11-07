Number Of Military Servicemen Awarded Under Decrees Of President Of Azerbaijan Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A total of 1,262
people have been awarded based on the decrees signed today by
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the
occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.
The list of awarded people includes 206 military servicemen who
became martyrs during local anti-terrorist activities conducted in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region on September 19–20, 2023.
In addition, the list includes eight police officers who died on
September 19, 2023, as a result of a mine explosion on the 58th
kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, one
missing-in-action serviceman from the 2020 second Karabakh war who
was awarded the status of martyr, one veteran of the second
Karabakh war, and an invalid of the first group.
Furthermore, 30 people have received the Order of the
"Azerbaijani Flag," one has received the 2nd degree Order of
"Rashadat," 55 have received the 3rd degree Order of "Rashadat,"
six have received the 2nd degree Order "For Services to the
Motherland," 283 have received the 3rd degree Order "For Services
to the Motherland," and 327 have received the Medal "For the
Homeland." 130-the Medal "For Bravery," five-the Order of
"Karabakh", one-the Medal "For the Liberation of Sugovushan",
one-the Medal "For the Liberation of Khojavend", 182-the Medal "For
Distinguished Service in Combat", 176-the Medal of "Brave Fighter",
and 273-the Medal "For Battle Merits".
By the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020,
November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in the country
annually.
Moreover, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders
following the second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale
provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and
withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the
territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and
Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been conducted in the region on September 19-20,
2023.
As a result of anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan restored
sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories, and the
formations of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh
region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were dissolved and withdrawn
from the territory of Azerbaijan.
