Number Of Military Servicemen Awarded Under Decrees Of President Of Azerbaijan Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A total of 1,262 people have been awarded based on the decrees signed today by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

The list of awarded people includes 206 military servicemen who became martyrs during local anti-terrorist activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region on September 19–20, 2023.

In addition, the list includes eight police officers who died on September 19, 2023, as a result of a mine explosion on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, one missing-in-action serviceman from the 2020 second Karabakh war who was awarded the status of martyr, one veteran of the second Karabakh war, and an invalid of the first group.

Furthermore, 30 people have received the Order of the "Azerbaijani Flag," one has received the 2nd degree Order of "Rashadat," 55 have received the 3rd degree Order of "Rashadat," six have received the 2nd degree Order "For Services to the Motherland," 283 have received the 3rd degree Order "For Services to the Motherland," and 327 have received the Medal "For the Homeland." 130-the Medal "For Bravery," five-the Order of "Karabakh", one-the Medal "For the Liberation of Sugovushan", one-the Medal "For the Liberation of Khojavend", 182-the Medal "For Distinguished Service in Combat", 176-the Medal of "Brave Fighter", and 273-the Medal "For Battle Merits".

By the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in the country annually.

Moreover, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories, and the formations of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were dissolved and withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan.

