Some 421 Health Facilities Affected By Russian Attacks Fully Rebuilt In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of early November 2023, Ukraine has fully rebuilt 421 health facilities affected by Russian attacks. Another 413 objects were renovated partially.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Health Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Despite Russian attacks, Ukraine continues efforts to renovate medical infrastructure. In particular, this refers to health facilities in the de-occupied areas, which received minor damage during enemy shelling and bombardments.

“As of early November 2023, a total of 421 health facilities were fully rebuilt in Ukraine. Another 413 objects were renovated partially. Most health facilities were renovated in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions,” the ministry noted.

In cooperation with partners, Ukraine's Health Ministry is working to rebuild Ukrainian hospitals and create conditions for health workers to provide necessary aid to patients.

“Therefore, despite the war-related challenges, renovation efforts in Ukraine's medical infrastructure will continue,” the ministry emphasized.

Since the Russian invasion started, a total of 1,468 health facilities have been damaged and 193 completely destroyed in Ukraine.

Russian troops continue attacking civil infrastructure, including medical infrastructure, such as hospitals, outpatient departments, maternity homes, and other health facilities, preventing health workers from providing medical aid and creating additional pressure on Ukraine's health system.